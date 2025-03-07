Free agent WR recovering from knee injury identified as Cowboys 'perfect match'
With Brandin Cooks hitting the open market, the Dallas Cowboys need another starter to play alongside CeeDee Lamb.
While they had to be encouraged by the progress Jalen Tolbert made in 2024, he's still best utilized as a WR3, which is why the position remains a focal point. It's also why Brad Locker of Pro Football Focus selected a wideout as the "perfect match" for the Cowboys in free agency.
MORE: One AFC free agent linebacker listed as matchmaker for Cowboys
Locker chose a familiar name, selecting Stefon Diggs, who spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans. Digss is, of course, the older brother of Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs. That's not the reason he made the connection, however, with Locker pointing to Diggs being a match for Dak Prescott.
"Over the past three years, Prescott has targeted hitch routes on 18% of throws, the highest rate of any of his routes. In that same span, Diggs’ 86.1 PFF receiving grade on hitches ranks eighth and his 79 targets on the route are the second most." — Locker, PFF
Diggs is currently rehabbing a torn ACL, suffered in Week 8 of the regular season. Before his injury, he recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns.
Trevon Diggs is also recovering from knee surgery, which was the case following the 2023 season as well. If healthy, the brothers are among the best at their respective positions. They've also toyed with the idea of playing together in the past.
Time will tell if Dallas shows interest, but the move would help their offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries