Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
The NFL Combine is in the rearview mirror, leaving Dallas Cowboys fans excited about the possibilities in the upcoming draft.
Withathletic testing and on-field drills mixing up the board, Dallas has a better sense of which prospects could help them regain the NFC East.
MORE:Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
This 3-round mock draft focuses on filling holes on the roster while also addressing major concerns — such as their lack of receiver depth and a porous ground game. That said, let’s kick things off with pick No. 12.
Round 1, Pick 12: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Dallas needs another starting-caliber wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and what better way to do this than to select someone who emulates the Dallas superstar. Luther Burden III established himself as one of the best in the nation while at Missouri and said during the Combine that Lamb is a player he studies while honing his craft.
Burden showed up to the Combine at 6-foot-0 and 206-pounds. He recorded a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, proving to have plenty of speed to go along with his frame. He can win at all three levels, giving the Cowboys someone capable of taking pressure off of Lamb.
Round 2, Pick 44: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
At pick 44, the Cowboys address their need for a new running back as they bring in Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State.
MORE:Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends WR following NFL Combine backlash
The Ole Miss transfer put together a sensational campaign in Columbus and followed it up with a dominant NFL Combine showing.
Known for his power, the 221-pounder posted a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and hit 11 feet on his broad jump.
He showed great explosion to go along with his power, giving Dallas a potentially elite option in the backfield.
Round 3, Pick 76: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
With their final pick in this 3-round mock, Dallas adds Texas nose tackle Alfred Collins. At 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, Collins would bring some much-needed size to the defensive line.
The Cowboys haven’t gotten the most out of Mazi Smith, which is why they bring in Collins — who could finally get their run defense on track.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries