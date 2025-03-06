Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys buck tradition, bolster OL in new NFL mock draft

As the 2025 NFL mock drafts continue to pour out, the Dallas Cowboys take an unexpected turn.

University of Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off the 2025 NFL offseason with a bang. With free agency set to begin and the NFL Draft on the horizon, there will be several ways for the team to continue building its roster.

Draft season is in full swing, so the draftnik community is rolling out its mock drafts and shedding light on which direction the Cowboys could go.

While a majority of mocks have the Cowboys addressing offensive needs, a new mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fisher has the team going in another way.

Rather than adding a running back or wide receiver in the first round, Fisher has Dallas bolstering its offensive line with Texas Longhorns star Kelvin Banks.

"You could pencil in five question marks up front for the Cowboys, who can help protect Dak Prescott by nabbing Banks," he writes. "He could slide into the spot vacated by Zack Martin at guard initially in his career before kicking back outside."

With the new coaching staff seemingly invested in improving the running game, this would be a solid addition.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

