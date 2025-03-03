Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys Nation is notorious for its unwavering belief in the team's success each season, even when the outlook may seem bleak. After a disappointing 7-10 record in 2024, the outlook for the 2025 season is certainly gloomy.
However, much can change in a single offseason, as demonstrated by the Washington Commanders' turnaround last year. The Cowboys can address their needs in free agency and draft game-breaking players in April.
With only Deuce Vaughn on the roster, finding an elite bell-cow running back has become a top priority for the Cowboys. With an influx of elite running back prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys should still remain patient in their search for a star at the position.
One prospect who could be the Cowboys' next star running back is Dylan Sampson of the Tennessee Volunteers, the SEC’s leading rusher in 2024.
Despite accumulating over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns last season, Sampson is listed as ESPN's 7th-ranked running back prospect, highlighting the depth and talent of the 2025 draft class.
While his 5-foot-8 frame may raise questions about his potential as an NFL bell-cow, his 2024 season—where he failed to record 100 rushing yards just once against SEC teams—proves he has what it takes to compete against the NFL's best athletes.
The Cowboys could likely wait to draft him until the third round, allowing them to address other positions in the first two rounds—such as cornerback, wide receiver, or defensive line—where it’s harder to find elite talent.
It’s worth noting that the Cowboys currently lack a fourth-round pick, meaning they likely can't afford to be too patient in finding their next running back.
Selecting Sampson in the third round could be their last chance at landing a bell-cow back and would be just the kind of move to energize the Cowboys fanbase and running game ahead of the 2025 season.
