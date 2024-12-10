Cowboys star defender injured during Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries all season. Dak Prescott and Zack Martin are done for the season and they only recently got DaRon Bland back after a foot injury put him on the shelf to start the year.
There's also been injuries to Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence. Now, another starting defender could be on the shelf.
MORE: Jason Kelce insults the entire state of Texas during Cowboys vs Bengals pregame
DeMarvion Overshown, who has been playing excellent football all year, went down with an apparent knee injury while tackling Cincinnati running back Chase Brown.
Overshown missed his entire rookie season when he suffered a torn ACL in training camp on his left knee. This injury was on the right side and while we don't want to speculate, the Cowboys quickly ruled him out which is a cause for concern.
Also out is starting center Cooper Beebe, who suffered a concussion earlier in the game.
