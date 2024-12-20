Cowboys star still deserving of Pro Bowl selection during injury-laden season
Dallas Cowboys fans would be better off listing the names of every player who has been on the injury list rather than trying to find a player who hasn't. The team has had the worst luck when it comes to injuries this season, and nobody has been safe from it, including star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons is the motor, the heartbeat, whatever you want to call it, of the Cowboys' defense. So, when he went down with an ankle injury at the end of September, it felt like all the air had been sucked out of the building. However, Parsons has made up for lost time and is putting up numbers that should still earn him a Pro Bowl selection.
The Cowboys star has appeared in just 10 games this season. But that hasn't stopped him from putting up numbers that are similar to players who have been healthy all season. Parsons has 8.5 sacks in the season, which puts him at 12th for most sacks in the season. 6.5 of those sacks have come since his return from the ankle injury.
MORE: Micah Parsons shares preferred timeline for new deal with Cowboys
All the talk right now is about Parsons' future with the franchise. However, it should be about his play on the field this season. A full season, and Parsons would be in the conversation for most sacks in the NFL. Yes, getting a deal done is important, but right now, it seems that Parsons is on a mission to become a deserving Pro Bowl selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Team nearing full strength