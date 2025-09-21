Cowboys vs Bears, NFL Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
It's already Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, so that means the Dallas Cowboys will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears.
Dallas is coming off an improbable win, knocking off the New York Giants in overtime. Their defense was a major concern in that one, and they're going to have to find a way to improve this week against Caleb Williams and a hungry Bears' team.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teases trade for defensive playmaker
Chicago is looking for their first win of the season and could be more focused than ever following an embarrasing loss to the Detroit Lions last week. This one has the makings of another shootout, and we have all the information you need to catch all the action.
Cowboys vs. Bears, NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 21
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
Venue: Soldier Field
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Dallas -1.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Bears Online
