Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 18
In a season that proved to be full of highs and lows, the Dallas Cowboys (7-9) will wrap up a forgettable 2024 campaign on Sunday when they host the playoff-bound Washington Commanders (11-5) at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas is reeling from a 41-7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Commanders are riding high after securing their first playoff berth since 2020 with a 30-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The two teams clashed in a classic NFC East battle back in Week 12, with both teams combining for 41 points in the final quarter. The Cowboys emerged victorious with a 34-26 win.
For the Commanders, a victory secures the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, while a loss could drop them to the seventh spot.
Regardless of the current scenario, the Cowboys will look to end the year with some positivity. To do so, they will need to focus on these three key areas to pull off an upset an complete the season sweep of the Commanders.
Defensive front pressure
Generating consistent pressure on Commanders' standout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is paramount. Forcing him into quick throws and creating turnovers will disrupt Washington's offensive rhythm.
Linebacker Micah Parsons and the rest of the defense did just that back in Week 12 sacking the number two pick from last April's draft four times while forcing three turnovers.
Since Week 10, the Cowboys' defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks 28 times, including five games with four or more sacks.
The Cowboys are undefeated this season when their defense records four or more sacks, boasting a perfect 5-0 record in those games.
Establish the run
A lone bright spot in Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles was running back Rico Dowdle, who notched his fourth 100-yard rushing performance in his last five games.
Dowdle carried the rock 23 times for 104 yards, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. This historic achievement made him the first undrafted free agent running back in Cowboys franchise history to reach this milestone.
Dallas should continue to feed the ball to their standout running back, exploiting a Commanders run defense that has allowed 136.3 rushing yards per game.
Play relentless football
With nothing to lose, the Cowboys should abandon any pretense of subtlety. They should enter this game with a relentless, physical mindset, playing old-school, smash-mouth football.
This aggressive approach can disrupt the opponent's rhythm, force turnovers, and control the line of scrimmage, potentially leading to an unexpected victory.
While the postseason may be out of reach, defeating a division rival always carries intrinsic value. Regardless of the game's impact on playoff standings, these matchups hold a unique significance, fostering intense competition and providing a sense of satisfaction for any team.
