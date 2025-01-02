Cowboys vs Commanders, NFL Week 18: Start time, live stream, TV channel
At 7-8, the Dallas Cowboys will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2020. That’s led to a lack of excitement heading into their Week 18 meeting with the Washington Commanders.
Washington is playoff bound, boasting an 11-5 record. Led by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, they have been one of the surprise teams this season.
Dallas knows they’re not unbeatable, however, securing a 34-26 win against them in Week 12. That was the first of four wins in five weeks for the Cowboys as they temporarily renewed hope for the season.
Now that season comes to a close and we have all the information you need to catch what might wind up being the final game for Mike McCarthy in Big D.
Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 18: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Commanders -5.0 | O/U: 43.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Commanders Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
