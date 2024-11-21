Cowboys vs Commanders, NFL Week 12: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys (3-7) face the Washington Commanders (7-4) in Week 12. Former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a remarkable job turning this franchise around, making them one of the biggest surprises of the season.
Dallas has gone in the opposite direction since Quinn left but it's not just the defense that's been an issue. Their offense has also been a problem, and that was even before Dak Prescott was hurt.
Cooper Rush took over before Week 10 and has led Dallas to two losses by a combined score of 68-16. They're hopeful they can get something figured out as they hit the road this weekend. Below is all the information you need to see if they can hand Quinn a loss.
Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 12: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Landover, MD
Venue: Northwest Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Commanders -10 | O/U: 44.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Commanders Online
Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys face their former coach and his impressive QB, Jayden Daniels.
