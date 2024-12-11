Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 15: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys are still feeling the effects from their Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
A late mistake on special teams gave the Bengals another shot at a game-winning drive, which they were able to convert. That play is being pointed to as the reason for the loss, but Dallas left a lot of plays on the field — including several wide-open pass catchers being missed by Cooper Rush.
MORE: Did Jerry Jones send a shot at special teams coach John Fassel?
They’re also going to be without one of their breakout stars with DeMarvion Overshown suffering a gruesome knee injury. He could be out well beyond this season, which is a devastating loss.
Still, the game goes on and the Cowboys are hitting the road once again. This time, they’ll take on the Carolina Panthers and we have all the information you need to catch the action below.
Cowboys vs. Panthers, NFL Week 15: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, NC
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Panthers -2.5 | O/U: 43.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Earlier in the season, this felt like an easy win for the Cowboys. The fact that they enter as underdogs on the road — where they’ve played better than at home — shows how short of expectations they’ve fallen.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Panthers Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update: Dallas Cowboys star gets devastating news
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you choose to watch, make sure to tune in to see if the Cowboys can shake off the disappointment from their devastating loss in Week 14.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys Monday Night Football loss to Bengals
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 14 Player of the Game