4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Browns in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys looked like a team on a mission in their dominating 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Looking back at the action, it is hard to find something the Cowboys did wrong. Here are the four biggest takeaways from the Cowboys victory.
4. It's Turpin Time
Everyone knew KaVontae Turpin had speed, but seeing it in action was a sight to behold as the speedy Cowboys returner dazzled with a 60-yard punt return for the touchdown. It's nice to have a weapon that can change the game in special teams.
The Cowboys have found precisely that with Turpin.
3. Turn Back The Clock
The running game was one of the biggest question marks coming into the Cowboys' first game of the season. But just like a legendary band that gets back to play their greatest hits one more time, running back Ezekiel Elliot really got the people going with his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter against the Browns.
The numbers weren't eye-popping, but the veteran back made a splash in his return to the franchise.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott: “We’ve Got Unfinished Business”
2. Game Changer
The pregame talk was all about how edge rushers Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons would be the stars of the game. Well, Parsons certainly lived up to his expectations and more. Parsons was a menace from the start of the game, getting in the backfield all day and helping the Cowboys grab an interception from Browns QB Deshaun Watson in the first half, along with a sack. Parsons has made a great first impression on his quest to win a Defensive Player of the Year Award this season.
1. $240 Million Dollar Man
News broke right before the early slate of games that Dak Prescott got what he wanted. The Cowboys quarterback got his four-year $240 million deal, with a $60 million a year salary. However, the new bags of money didn't stop Prescott from leading the Cowboys to an impressive Week One victory, tossing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Prescott was already the guy to lead the Cowboys, and now that he has the franchise behind him, the sky is the limit.
