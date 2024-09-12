Cowboys vs Saints, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are each 1-0 after securing convincing wins in Week 1. Now, they head to Texas for the home opener at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas won 33-17 over the Browns, despite being underdogs going into the season opener. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was a success in his return to Big D as his unit made life miserable on the entire Cleveland offense.
As for the Cowboys offense, they had a few big plays but will aim for more consistency against the Saints. They're going to need that since New Orleans proved they can put up points in a hurry during their opener.
Playing against the Carolina Panthers, they threatened to hit 50, walking away with a 47-10 victory.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb never had interest in playing without Dak Prescott
Of course, the Panthers don't pose near as much of a threat as Dallas, so this should be a more competitive game. With all that being said, let's check out all the information necessary to catch the action.
Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TC
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -6.5 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Saints Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Saints on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie