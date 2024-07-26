Dak Prescott has advice for Cowboys fans still dwelling on playoff loss to Packers
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Dallas Cowboys' lack of success in the postseason in recent years. Team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy should probably get the brunt of the blame, but obsessing over past failures isn't going to help anybody.
Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott seems to understand that. When he spoke with reporters at training camp yesterday in Oxnard he shared some advice for Dallas fans who just can't get over their most recent playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Prescott reminded them that those losses hurt the players more than fans.
That comment probably won't go over too well, especially since Prescott himself hasn't exactly balled out in his playoff career. So far he has gone 2-5 as a starter, posting just under 2,000 total passing yards, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 91.8 passer rating. His success rate is 49.1%.
These are good but not great numbers and the unfortunate fact is that the bar is set higher for the Cowboys than any other team in the NFL.
It's difficult to see Dallas as currently constructed breaking out of this playoff funk any time soon, either. Even if you consider them better than the Detroit Lions and therefore the second-best team in the NFC right now, there's still a massive, massive gulf between them and the non-divisional rival San Francisco 49ers - who are once again heavy favorites to win the conference and advance to the Super Bowl.
That's why for now patience might be all the Cowboys have to preach.
