Dak Prescott among favorites to lead NFL in passing for 2025 season
It's a big year for the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise will be starting a new era with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
This upcoming season will also be one where the team wants to prove that had injuries not hit them so hard last season, that they would, and are a threat to the rest of the league.
However, in order for the Cowboys to be one of the best teams in the league, they will need quarterback Dak Prescott to play like one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
CBS Sports recently shared the current betting odds on who will lead the league in passing yards this upcoming season. According to FanDuel, Prescott sits in third place with +1000 odds to lead the league in passing yards.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tops the list, which makes sense as he will be throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In second, to no surprise to anyone, is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be on his own revenge tour.
Still, this is elite company that Prescott sees himself around. However, the expectations are for Prescott to be on the same level of those guys, at least his paycheck says that.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
