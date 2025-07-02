Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott among favorites to lead NFL in passing for 2025 season

Could Dak Prescott lead the NFL in passing yards this upcoming season? The current betting odds have been released on who will lead the league.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a big year for the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise will be starting a new era with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

This upcoming season will also be one where the team wants to prove that had injuries not hit them so hard last season, that they would, and are a threat to the rest of the league.

MORE: Dak Prescott's spot in NFL QB rankings shows Cowboys star still has major doubters

However, in order for the Cowboys to be one of the best teams in the league, they will need quarterback Dak Prescott to play like one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Dak Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

CBS Sports recently shared the current betting odds on who will lead the league in passing yards this upcoming season. According to FanDuel, Prescott sits in third place with +1000 odds to lead the league in passing yards.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tops the list, which makes sense as he will be throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In second, to no surprise to anyone, is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be on his own revenge tour.

MORE: Ravens star confirms Cowboys tried trading for him before Pickens deal

Still, this is elite company that Prescott sees himself around. However, the expectations are for Prescott to be on the same level of those guys, at least his paycheck says that.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher

Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back

Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster

Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car

PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc


Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News