Ravens star confirms Cowboys tried trading for him before Pickens deal
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens. The move immediately filled one of the team's biggest needs and gave Dak Prescott one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.
Dallas waited to complete the deal to land Pickens after the 2025 NFL Draft, and it looks like that is because the Cowboys were exploring all options.
While speaking to The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman confirmed previous reports that the Cowboys had reached out about potentially trading for him. Bateman said it was "a possibility" that was on the table.
MORE: Dak Prescott's spot in NFL QB rankings shows Cowboys star still has major doubters
Ultimately, the 25-year-old re-signed with the Ravens and the Cowboys scored big with Pickens, so both sides came out on top.
“I went through a lot of things with the Cowboys and all of that with my contract,” Bateman said. “There was a time when I didn’t know what was going to happen. (The Cowboys talks) were a thing, for sure. It was a possibility. I don’t want to deny that.
"But you know, DeCosta, he’s always making magic work, and he made it work. And I’m thankful for that."
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
There's no word on what the Cowboys may have been willing to give up for Bateman, but the former first-round pick likely would have commanded more than the 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick that it cost for Pickens.
In the end, it's an interesting note from Bateman and shows Dallas was willing to explore all outside options to improve on the outside. And when it was all said and done, Pickens is a perfect fit in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc