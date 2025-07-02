Cowboys Country

Ravens star confirms Cowboys tried trading for him before Pickens deal

The Dallas Cowboys were in trade talks with the Baltimore Ravens before making a deal to acquire George Pickens, one of the Baltimore wide receivers confirmed.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens. The move immediately filled one of the team's biggest needs and gave Dak Prescott one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

Dallas waited to complete the deal to land Pickens after the 2025 NFL Draft, and it looks like that is because the Cowboys were exploring all options.

While speaking to The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman confirmed previous reports that the Cowboys had reached out about potentially trading for him. Bateman said it was "a possibility" that was on the table.

Ultimately, the 25-year-old re-signed with the Ravens and the Cowboys scored big with Pickens, so both sides came out on top.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“I went through a lot of things with the Cowboys and all of that with my contract,” Bateman said. “There was a time when I didn’t know what was going to happen. (The Cowboys talks) were a thing, for sure. It was a possibility. I don’t want to deny that.

"But you know, DeCosta, he’s always making magic work, and he made it work. And I’m thankful for that."

There's no word on what the Cowboys may have been willing to give up for Bateman, but the former first-round pick likely would have commanded more than the 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick that it cost for Pickens.

In the end, it's an interesting note from Bateman and shows Dallas was willing to explore all outside options to improve on the outside. And when it was all said and done, Pickens is a perfect fit in Dallas.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

