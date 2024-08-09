Dak Prescott misses Friday practice due to ankle soreness
Dallas Cowboys fans were buzzing on Friday afternoon when star quarterback Dak Prescott was absent from the start of the team's open practice as training camp continues in Oxnard.
Was something brewing behind the scenes? Well, yes, there was, but it's not exactly what everyone was hoping for.
While contract negotiations have been the hot topic of the Cowboys' offseason, Prescott was being held out of practice due to ankle soreness.
LOOK: Dak Prescott spotted in walking boot amid injury rumors
According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott confirmed he was held out of practice it was for precautionary reasons and he is not wearing a walking boot.
Over the summer, Prescott's ankle was a hot topic as injury rumors were making the rounds and he was spotted in a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico.
The ankle soreness is in Prescott's right ankle, which he previously injured.
MORE: Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him amid contract negotiations
Prescott suffered a gruesome right ankle injury against the New York Giants during the 2020 NFL season. Prescott suffered a dislocation and compound fracture, and it took nearly a year to recover fully.
He also suffered a right calf strain in the 2021 season that forced him to miss a game.
The latest setback is no reason to hit the panic button. Prescott will not be appearing in the preseason and he has looked great in training camp. Allowing him to rest now will allow him to be at 100 percent when the regular season rolls around.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
His presence on the field will be crucial for the Cowboys' success during the 2024-25 NFL season.
