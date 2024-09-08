Dak Prescott contract talks continue, but Cowboys' focus remains on Week 1
Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones remained tight-lipped on the possibility of a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the season opener.
When asked on 105.3 The Fan about the potential of a deal not being finalized before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and if it might push negotiations into the regular season.
"I'm not gonna get into hypotheticals," Jones said. "We're working hard, got our eye on the ball, and we'll see what happens. I know in the meantime, Dak and our team has their eyes on beating the Browns."
MORE: Cowboys legend criticizes teams' contract negotiation tactics
Jones' comments highlight the Cowboys' focus on the upcoming season, even as contract negotiations with their star quarterback continue. Prescott, entering the final year of his current deal, has been a central figure in Dallas' offense since he was drafted in 2016.
While there's no denying the importance of securing Prescott's long-term future with the team, it's clear that the Cowboys are prioritizing the present. The team is eager to start the season strong, and a Week 1 matchup against the Browns provides an opportunity to make a statement.
Both sides have expressed optimism about reaching a deal, but the lack of a resolution before the season opener adds a layer of intrigue to the Cowboys' 2024 campaign.
Whether a deal gets done before Sunday or negotiations continue into the offseason, the focus for now is on the football field.
As Jones emphasized, the team's eyes are on beating the Browns and for Cowboys fans, that's exactly where they want them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie