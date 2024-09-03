Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys contract negotiations hold up revealed
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to reach an agreement on a new deal before the 2024 NFL season.
The two sides have reportedly been engaged in discussions, but the clock is ticking for a deal to get done if Jerry Jones and company want the star quarterback to avoid hitting free agency in 2025.
As negotiations continue, we are learning what the hold up is with the contract discussions.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic on her Scoop City podcast, the discussions are being held up due to the length of a potential deal.
"The holdup at this point from what I understand is about the years the Dallas Cowboys are willing to commit to," she said during the discussion which begins at the 8:07 mark.
Prescott wants a long-term commitment from the team, while Dallas is debating if they want to keep him with the team "longer than two, three, four years."
She continued, "He’s looking for a long-term commitment from Dallas. So the hold up here is really the belief from the Dallas Cowboys. This is a guy who’s won a lot of games. But is that enough? Winning’s not enough for Jerry Jones. We know this. They want to do more... they don’t want to just be the team that wins a lot of games. They want to be the team that can play in the Super Bowl."
Prescott is betting on himself as he enters the 2024 NFL season in the final year of his contract.
He has a no-trade, no-tag clause, so if no deal is reached, he will hit free agency as an unrestricted free agent. That spells trouble for the Cowboys, who would then be engaged in a bidding war if they wish to bring Prescott back to Big D.
If a deal is not done before the season, the price only goes up. And Prescott, who was the NFL MVP runner-up a year ago, knows he has all of the leverage.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
It's only a matter of time until Prescott becomes the highest-paid player in the league. The question is whether that will be with the Cowboys or another franchise.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
