Cowboys, Dak Prescott having 'active conversations' on new contract
Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, but he has kept his focus on the field as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns in less than one week.
Prescott has done more than enough to prove he is deserving of a new deal, but Jerry Jones and company are once again showing no urgency to get a deal done.
That is not in their favor.
While Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the two sides are having "active conversations" regarding a new deal that would make Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, he has all of the leverage.
If the Cowboys don't blow Prescott away with an offer by the time the 2024 season kicks off, he is expected to hit free agency and the bidding war will begin for arguably the most high-profile free agent in the history of the league.
"The two sides have been working, there have been active conversations, for about the last month or so, and the stakes are as high as they get," Rapoport said, as transcribed by RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys. "If Prescott does do a deal... which of course would make him the highest-paid quarterback, player, everything in NFL history... then he will remain with the Cowboys this season and beyond.
"If he does not do a deal then the likelihood is he will be a free agent, the highest-profile free agent we have ever seen. He has all of the leverage you could possibly get and the clock is ticking."
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
The only question is: will the Cowboys be the team to pay him.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
