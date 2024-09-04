Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract update offered up by an unusual source
With the season opener just days away, hopes for an agreement between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have trailed off. The general consensus is that the lack of a deal entering the opener will lead to the two sides going their separate ways in 2025.
Some would prefer such news since it could invite chaos and a shot at a young QB such as Shedeur Sanders. Others want to see Prescott finish his career in Dallas.
For the pro-Prescott crowd, there’s potentially some positive news, even if it comes from an unlikely source. Matt Pittman, owner of Meat Church BBQ in Waxahachie, TX was on 105.3 The Fan and claims a deal is “closer than it is further away.”
For those wondering how Pittman would claim any insight, he and Prescott have worked together in the past. Most recently, they did a crawfish boil video in June of 2024.
Perhaps their friendship does give Pittman some inside information. Then again, he’s a self-proclaimed Dallas fan so it could also be wishful thinking.
We’ll have to stay tuned to find out if a deal is done this week but if it is, we might have to give Pittman some credit for the update.
