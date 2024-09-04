Cowboys slammed by PFT in ridiculous Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is here which means regular season power rankings are coming out. It also means members of the national media are ready to profess their disdain for the Dallas Cowboys.
That was seen in a recent Week 1 ranking from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. His list starts fine with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1, but then, in typical Florio fashion, he tries too hard to be different.
Not only does he give too much praise to teams such as the Detroit Lions (No. 2) and Green Bay Packers (No. 3) who are both ahead of the NFC Champion 49ers (No. 4) but he also dropped Dallas far too low.
Despite being the No. 2 seed in the regular season and winning 12 games for the third year in a row, Florio has them ranked 19th to start the year.
That’s below teams with major question marks including the Jets, Buccaneers, Steelers, and Chargers.
In his write up, he claims the drama surrounding the team is an issue. That shows he’s paid less attention to the franchise as a whole than their regular season wins.
Since buying the team in 1989, Jerry Jones' M.O. has been drama. At this point, it’s not a distraction but the way things are.
He doesn’t mention the lack of offseason moves, which might be solved with some late signings and their solid draft class. Florio also doesn’t mention the playoff struggles but that shouldn’t matter in a regular-season ranking.
If we’re ranking playoff teams, that’s a different story.
The good news for Cowboys fans is the team typically outperforms expectations when they’re low and falls short when the team is seen as a threat. Maybe that means this is going to be a much better season than expected — provided the doubters keep doubting them.
