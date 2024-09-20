Dak Prescott speaks on Dallas Cowboys mindset for Week 3 vs Ravens
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season is officially underway and we are just a few days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys redemption tour.
After an embarrassing performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the Cowboys hope to rebound in a big way.
Following Thursday's practice session, star quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media and shed light on the mindset he and the team will have entering the game at AT&T Stadium.
“We're going in and playing our game and that's on them on how they're going to adapt to that," Prescott said, per NFL reporter Ed Werder. "We're going to be the aggressors and bring it to them."
In Week 2, the Cowboys were playing from behind from the jump.
New Orleans put together a flawless first half and the Cowboys had no answers. That forced the team to go into desperation mode, and it was pure chaos.
Hopefully, if Prescott's plan works out, the Cowboys can strike first and never look back.
That'd go a long way for the morale of the team and everyone at home who is rooting for Dallas to make a deep postseason run.
