Dak Prescott putting on a show at Dallas Cowboys training camp
Dak Prescott's contract negotiations have been hanging over Dallas Cowboys training camp, but the star quarterback is not letting that stop him from working hard to be at his best for the start of the 2024 season.
After a slow start to training camp, Prescott has been able to bounce back to finish off the opening week strong.
Once pads started cracking in Oxnard, Dak was back at it and lighting up the defense in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. On Wednesday, Prescott had one of his best practice of camp.
Prescott threw 9 touchdown passes during drills, and he was getting multiple wide receivers involved. Jalen Tolbert, who is leading the race to be the team's WR3, hauled in three touchdowns, Brandin Cooks caught two, and Luke Schoonmaker, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and David Durden caught one a piece.
One of the biggest areas Prescott has been contributing is building confidence among the team's younger group of wide receivers in the absence of CeeDee Lamb.
As Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com says, "The confidence he's building with other receivers in CeeDee Lamb's absence has been huge for the offensive unit." What was once looking grim for the Cowboys now has some promise with the young wideouts proving they can step up.
Once Lamb returns, the offense will be able to take that step to the next level.
