Dak Prescott slammed with disrespect in foolish Week 7 NFL QB Rankings
Dak Prescott has never gotten the respect he deserves nationally. As the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, that comes with the territory and will likely never change until one of their starters brings a title back to Big D.
Still, Prescott typically gets more credit than he was given in a recent QB Power Rankings by Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team.
Pizzuta, who says the list is based on a combination of the signal-callers skill set and production in 2024, has Prescott 20th overall. That puts him behind Anthony Richardson, Andy Dalton, and Trevor Lawrence — to name a few.
Of course, when a list has someone with Prescott's talent ranked that low, there are bound to be other issues as well. That's why this one was called out by former NFL player Clay Harbor, who says the ranking got carried away.
His issue wasn't the bottom of the list, but rather the fact that Jayden Daniels was No. 1 overall.
To his credit, the author does place the blame for Prescott's struggles in 2024 on the lack of balance on offense. It's also true that Prescott hasn't been his typical self this season. Even so, he's been infinitely better than several players on the list, including Dalton, Richardson, and even Matthew Stafford, who was ranked 10th.
Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards with eight touchdowns and two picks. His team has struggled, but they're 3-3 overall. Here's a quick look at the same numbers for Stafford, Richardson, and Dalton.
Stafford: 1,238 yards, three touchdowns, three picks (1-4 record as a starter)
Dalton: 896 yards, seven touchdowns, four picks (1-3 record as a starter)
Richardson: 654 yards, three touchdowns, six picks. Also has 141 yards and one touchdown on the ground. (2-2 record as a starter)
That's just three of the players listed ahead of Prescott who have not produced stats at the same level and have not had more team success. That's why this ranking feels more like a personal insult than a fair analysis of his work in 2024.
