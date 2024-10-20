Price of Dak Prescott's fiancée's engagement ring will leave fans speechless
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million just before the NFL season, found a great way to spend his bye week.
Prescott splurged with some of his new contract money on an engagement ring for his now fiancée, Sarah James Ramos.
The 10-carat gold ring is said to be worth a whopping $1 million.
MORE: Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst
Dak Prescott proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah James Ramos, in a romantic and emotional setting while she was filming a TikTok video of the two golfing. The surprise proposal added a special moment to what was supposed to be a normal day on the links
In what was likely the most nerve-wracking moment of Dak Prescott's life since being drafted into the NFL, he remained calm, cool, and collected—just like all great quarterbacks do—and his proposal ended in success.
Congratulations to Dak and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, as the joy continues just months after the birth of their first child.
