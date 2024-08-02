Dak Prescott offers update on CeeDee Lamb contract situation
Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both waiting to get paid, but only one of the Dallas Cowboys star offensive players reported to camp.
Despite Lamb holding out and being away from the team while they are in Oxnard, he has continued to be in contact with the team's star quarterback.
Following the third padded practice of camp on Friday, Prescott spoke to the media and discussed Lamb's current situation.
MORE: Dak shares thoughts on whether extension with Cowboys gets done
Prescott says that Lamb reached out to him on Monday to wish him a happy birthday, and they briefly discussed the ongoing contract negotiations.
“He just shared with me that he wants to get back and ready to get back,” Prescott said, via the New York Times. “Hoping that this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later. I know he’s grinding. I know he’s itching and working. He’s ready to be back with the boys.”
Last week, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team sent a new contract offer to Lamb.
On Friday, Jerry Jones said that negotiations are "progressing."
If everyone is being honest about the negotiations, it seems like a Lamb deal could be coming sooner than people may have expected. And for the sake of the Cowboys offense, let's hope that is the case.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
Game On: 5 position battles to watch in Week 2 of Cowboys training camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader