Dak Prescott shares thoughts on whether extension with Cowboys gets done
Dak Prescott enters August without an extension signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's not sweating it.
The veteran quarterback has said in the past he allows his agency to handle the business side while he focuses solely on football. That remains the case this year as Prescott again discussed his contract situation and reiterated that he's focused on actively trying to improve on the field.
Prescott said he's under contract in 2024, which is all that matters right now. He added that while he's not thinking about his contract, he has "a ton of confidence" that things will get worked out.
"I've got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it's not something I think about. I'm here in training camp and focused on this year. I'm on a contract for this year and that's all I really care about," Prescott said via Jeff Kolb of FOX 4.
From there, he touched on the possibility that he could play elsewhere in 2025. The Mississippi State product has only played for one NFL team but isn't naive to the fact that this could change — and he's ready if that's ultimately in the cards for him.
"It's not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I'll certainly be ready for it," he said.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, expressed similar confidence in a deal being finalized soon. They find themselves in a tough spot, however, as Prescott holds all the cards since they are unable to use any tag to keep him in town — thanks to some poor negotiating on their part in 2021.
Throw in the always-rising salary demands of the NFL quarterback and they might want to act quickly if they truly desire an extension.
