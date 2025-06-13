Dak Prescott gushes over new Cowboys WR George Pickens in offense
George Pickens has yet to play a snap for the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been one of the hottest topics during their offseason workouts.
Pickens left the Pittsburgh Steelers after three tumultuous seasons, ready for a fresh start. So far, he's made the most of that as Pickens was arguably the biggest star during their three-day mandatory minicamp.
MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott labeled NFL's 'worst' in unfortunate category
Pickens was called unguardable throughout the drills, proving that Dallas has one of the best wide receiver duos with him joining CeeDee Lamb. Beyond the field, he's also winning over his teammates with his personality. Quarterback Dak Prescott is the latest to sing his praises, saying he's "super excited" to call Pickens a teammate.
“It's a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he's been excited every day that he's been there. He's been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of G.P. or anything about it. I'm just super excited that he's on our team.”
Critics will say it's too early for Dallas to claim victory on this trade, but they couldn't have asked for a better start. GP3 has been a model teammate and seems genuinely happy to have a fresh start with Dallas.
His teammates also seem happy that he's been given the chance to start over.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date