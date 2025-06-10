George Pickens trade paying off with 'unguardable' Cowboys WR duo
The Dallas Cowboys have taken the field for their 2025 minicamp. The energy was high all day when the team took the field, and there are plenty of reasons why.
For one, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking to change the culture around a team that missed the postseason this past season.
Second, even though he is working on a new deal, Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons still showed up to be with his teammates, proving that he is all in with this franchise.
However, the biggest on-field story regarding the team during minicamp has apparently been the addition of wide receiver George Pickens.
First reactions of Pickens on the field have nothing but positive, and Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website continued those positive reviews with his latest tweet.
"Nobody could guard George Pickens today. Beat Israel Mukuamu on a nasty comeback route and had a couple more catches on the day too. You can tell he and Dak Prescott are starting to get comfortable with one another," wrote Yarrish.
Hearing that Pickens has already made this much of an impact on the field has to have everyone around the team excited about the possibilities this upcoming season.
Pickens, alongside CeeDee Lamb, should make the Cowboys one of the deadliest pass games in the NFL this season. Looks like Prescott will finally have a prove-it season.
