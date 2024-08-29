Dak takes hilarious shot at CeeDee Lamb's physique since return to team
All feels right with the Dallas Cowboys as the team finally got a deal done with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. With the deal, Lamb has returned to the team and started practicing with them earlier this week.
One player who has to be beyond thrilled with Lamb's return to the field is franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone
However, Prescott can't let the moment pass without poking a little fun at his favorite target.
Lamb had previously revealed he gained 15 pounds of muscle during his personal offseason workouts, and Prescott couldn't help but crack a joke.
He’s wearing a lot more sleeveless shirts. As long as the speed is there, and it looks like it is (in practice), I’m fine with however big he is.- Dak Prescott
MORE: Numbers prove Dak Prescott deserves more than Trevor Lawrence
The Cowboys quarterback also mentioned the duo don't really need much practice time together to return to elite form.
When you have already hit a guy for 135 receptions in a single season, it's probably safe to say they have better chemistry than most married couples.
However, Prescott still has jokes when talking about the man of the hour.
