Cowboys Country

Dak takes hilarious shot at CeeDee Lamb's physique since return to team

Dak Prescott had a little fun at the expense of his favorite receiver CeeDee Lamb after the All-Pro finally ended his lengthy holdout.

Tyler Reed

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

All feels right with the Dallas Cowboys as the team finally got a deal done with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. With the deal, Lamb has returned to the team and started practicing with them earlier this week.

One player who has to be beyond thrilled with Lamb's return to the field is franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone

However, Prescott can't let the moment pass without poking a little fun at his favorite target.

Lamb had previously revealed he gained 15 pounds of muscle during his personal offseason workouts, and Prescott couldn't help but crack a joke.

He’s wearing a lot more sleeveless shirts. As long as the speed is there, and it looks like it is (in practice), I’m fine with however big he is.

Dak Prescott

MORE: Numbers prove Dak Prescott deserves more than Trevor Lawrence

The Cowboys quarterback also mentioned the duo don't really need much practice time together to return to elite form.

When you have already hit a guy for 135 receptions in a single season, it's probably safe to say they have better chemistry than most married couples.

However, Prescott still has jokes when talking about the man of the hour.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season

Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract

Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?

Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield

Cowgirls: Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News