Dak Prescott gives honest assessment of September performance
Last season Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a career year in 2023 that saw him garner MVP buzz.
Prescott finished last season with 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and a 69.5 percent completion rate. His breakout season, led him to earning a Second Team All-Pro selection, his third career Pro Bowl appearance, and finishing second in MVP voting.
Fast-forward a month into the 2024 season. The team is turning the page to October following a 2-2 start in September.
Prescott has reflected on his performance so far and has expressed confidence in his ability to reach even greater heights.
"I'm playing solid football," Prescott said, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "There are a few plays here and there that I'd like to have back, but overall, I'm on the right track. I'm guarding against trying to do too much, but I feel like I'm on the brink of something special."
Known for his unwavering self-criticism, Prescott is never satisfied with his performance. Even after the Cowboys' modest start to the 2024 season, he remains focused on improvement.
"I can throw for 500 yards with no incompletions and I'll still tell you I can play better," he said.
Through four games this season, the ninth-year veteran has thrown for 1,072 yards, ranking third in the league, with six touchdowns currently tied for fifth, and two interceptions.
As the Cowboys look to build momentum in October, Prescott's level of play will be crucial for the team has the season continues.
