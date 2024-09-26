Dak Prescott gives honest description of himself as NFL quarterback
Dak Prescott's rise to stardom is a testament to his unwavering belief in himself and his exceptional talent. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott defied expectations and quickly became the cornerstone of the organization.
Prescott, now an All-Pro, sat down with former NFL standout Michael Vick to discuss his career and personal philosophy. Prescott offered a unique perspective on his role as a quarterback, highlighting his unwavering dedication and selfless approach to the game.
When asked to describe himself as a quarterback, Prescott didn't hesitate.
"I'm a selfless, determined player who will do whatever it takes to win for my team," he stated emphatically. "I've always been that way, even when I was just a kid."
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants: 7 most unforgettable matchups of the 21st Century
Prescott's journey to becoming a professional quarterback began at a young age, but it wasn't under center in the beginning.
"I started playing football in third grade but I was running back , Prescott said. "The coach's son, was always the quarterback. That's how that situation was until the sixth grade. That coach had to leave, then another coach moved me in to play quarterback and the rest was history."
The Louisana native went on to star at Haughton High School in Haughton, Louisiana, he played football for the Buccaneers.
As a senior, he completed 159/258 passes for over 2,800 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 951 and 17 touchdowns and led Haughton to become the 2010 District 1-AAAA Champions.
Prescott played college football for Mississippi State from 2012 to 2015. He passed for 9,376 yards and 70 touchdowns and rushed for 2,521 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-SEC in 2014 and 2015.
After his college career, Prescott, who was largely overlooked by most teams, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round, 135th overall, in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Just a few months later, the 6-foot-2, 238 lb quarterback found himself as the starter after a preseason injury to long-time starter Tony Romo.
Since then, the "determined" and "selfless" signal-caller has gone on to appear in three Pro Bowls. He was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2023, received the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and was named offensive rookie of the year in 2016.
Prescott has led the Cowboys to four NFC East titles, five postseason berths, and more recently signed a record-breaking four-year contract to receive $240 million, which included $231 million guaranteed and a $60 million signing bonus.
Prescott's dedication to the game has been evident throughout his career. He's known for his work ethic, his ability to stay calm under pressure, and his willingness to put the team's needs ahead of his own. It's this selfless attitude that has made him a beloved figure among Cowboys fans and a respected leader in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Giants
Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful