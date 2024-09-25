Cowboys Country

Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful

The Dallas Cowboys and division rival New York Giants will face off on Thursday Night Football, and the Cowboys defensive backfield could be short-handed.

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off in primetime on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys take on the division rival New York Giants on Prime Video.

As the final preparations for Thursday night's game take place, the final injury report was released.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the quick turnaround could be bad news for the secondary with two defensive backs listed as doubtful for the game. Everyone else on the injury report is good to go.

The two players listed as doubtful are:

Player

Position

Game Status

Caelen Carson

CB

Doubtful

Markquese Bell

S

Doubtful

If Carson is unable to go on Thursday night, starting nickel Jourdan Lewis will see increased playing time on the edge.

Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu will also likely see more playing time.

Bell has seen a majority of his reps on special teams, so there will be an opportunity for someone to step up and prove they can make an impact on the third phase of the game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. We will learn whether Carson or Bell can suit up a few hours before kickoff.

