Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off in primetime on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys take on the division rival New York Giants on Prime Video.
As the final preparations for Thursday night's game take place, the final injury report was released.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the quick turnaround could be bad news for the secondary with two defensive backs listed as doubtful for the game. Everyone else on the injury report is good to go.
The two players listed as doubtful are:
Player
Position
Game Status
Caelen Carson
CB
Doubtful
Markquese Bell
S
Doubtful
If Carson is unable to go on Thursday night, starting nickel Jourdan Lewis will see increased playing time on the edge.
Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu will also likely see more playing time.
Bell has seen a majority of his reps on special teams, so there will be an opportunity for someone to step up and prove they can make an impact on the third phase of the game.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. We will learn whether Carson or Bell can suit up a few hours before kickoff.
