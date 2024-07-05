Dak Prescott gives injury update after viral boot photo: 'I'm great'
Dak Prescott wants everyone to stop ringing the alarm bells.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback went viral over the Fourth of July after a photo surfaced showed Prescott in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo.
The viral photo caused concern after rumors had previously been circulating that he was "not 100 percent" and underwent an MRI.
But, don't worry, Cowboys fans.
Prescott sent a text to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram which read, "I'm great."
Prescott said he was wearing the walking boot as a precautionary measure because "the last time I went deep sea fishing my (ankle) swole up."
The boot was on Prescott's right leg, the same leg he injured in 2020 when he suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation and compound fracture. "Same ankle, same issues," Prescott said.
The issue is not expected to impact Prescott for the start of training camp in a few weeks.
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $29 million for the 2024 season.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career, finishing as the NFL MVP runner-up. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season, with his 2025 destination uncertain.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
