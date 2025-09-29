Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's new team record, Social media reaction to tie
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. What a wild ride that was. Hopefully, everyone was able to get a few hours of sleep to ease into the week after an exhausting, disappointing 40-40 tie.
The Cowboys had several opportunities to close the door on the Green Bay Packers, but the defensive struggles continued.
It's clear that the Cowboys have an elite offense. Dak Prescott is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL, while the defense is the league's worst. Something is going to have to change for the team to reach its full potential.
Whether the coaching staff makes any of those changes this week remains to be seen, but unless moves are made, we can expect disappointment each and every week.
While we wait to see if anything changes ahead of Week 5 against the New York Jets, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Dak Prescott sets new franchise record
The Cowboys' defensive struggles continue to take away from Dak Prescott's elite play. On Sunday night, Prescott set a new franchise record.
"Dak Prescott now has 2,901 career completions and passed Troy Aikman (2,898) for the most all-time completions in franchise history," Cowboys Public Relations announced.
Social media reaction to blown opportunity
Blogging the Boys took a look at the social media reaction to the Cowboys' blown opportunities which led to a disappointing tie against the Packers.
