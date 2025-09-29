Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's new team record, Social media reaction to tie

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, September 29.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons embrace after the game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons embrace after the game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. What a wild ride that was. Hopefully, everyone was able to get a few hours of sleep to ease into the week after an exhausting, disappointing 40-40 tie.

The Cowboys had several opportunities to close the door on the Green Bay Packers, but the defensive struggles continued.

It's clear that the Cowboys have an elite offense. Dak Prescott is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL, while the defense is the league's worst. Something is going to have to change for the team to reach its full potential.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Whether the coaching staff makes any of those changes this week remains to be seen, but unless moves are made, we can expect disappointment each and every week.

While we wait to see if anything changes ahead of Week 5 against the New York Jets, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Dak Prescott sets new franchise record

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' defensive struggles continue to take away from Dak Prescott's elite play. On Sunday night, Prescott set a new franchise record.

"Dak Prescott now has 2,901 career completions and passed Troy Aikman (2,898) for the most all-time completions in franchise history," Cowboys Public Relations announced.

Social media reaction to blown opportunity

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys took a look at the social media reaction to the Cowboys' blown opportunities which led to a disappointing tie against the Packers.

