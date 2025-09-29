Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are finally facing off on Sunday Night Football as Micah Parsons makes his return to AT&T Stadium.
Before the game kicked off, it was reported that Parsons had a field-level suite, which he had purchased for the season before being traded. Once he was with Green Bay, he realized there were no refunds.
So, he filled it with family and friends so that it's now packed with yellow and green. Ahead of the kickoff, one player from the Cowboys decided to stop by and say hello to Parsons' guest. For those who have followed the team closely, it should come as no surprise that Trevon Diggs was that player.
Diggs had become Parsons' best friend on the team and was often seen with Parsons during his lengthy contract holdout. Diggs not only spoke up for his friend, saying he deserved to get paid, but also tried to back up Parsons' claims that he was missing time with a back injury.
The All-Pro cornerback also made news earlier when it was announced he wasn't going to start this game as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is trying to figure out how to get the defense on track.
