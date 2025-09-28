Dapper Dak Prescott shares sweet moment with young fan before Packers clash
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium, and tensions will be high as the team welcomes former superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons back to town for the first time since trading him away.
Parsons will be looking to make a splash in his return to Jerry's World, and the Cowboys' offensive line will be faced with the tough task of keeping Dak Prescott upright.
There is no denying the tensions will be high under the lights, but in the hours leading up to the game, Prescott was all smiles and rolled into AT&T Stadium like a smooth operator, looking dapper in his plaid navy suit.
MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 4 vs Packers
As he made his way into the stadium, Prescott also took a special moment with a young fan, signing an autograph for the girl before dapping up some fans and walking into the stadium.
Extra style points for the mustache, too, 4.
MORE: Will Dallas Cowboys be able to contain Micah Parsons in primetime?
The Cowboys' offensive line will be without starting center Cooper Beebe and starting right guard Tyler Booker on Sunday night, so slowing down the Packers' impressive pass rush will not be an easy task for the reshuffled unit. Let's just hope it doesn't turn into a total disaster.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc