Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder ready for primetime in custom Cowboys jersey
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to take center stage in the NFL world on Sunday night for a primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
There will be plenty of tension and drama early in the game, as Micah Parsons makes his highly anticipated return to face his former team.
Because of the storylines and high-profile nature of two of the league's most popular franchises, the stars will be coming out. Among them is Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes massive engagement ring at preseason finale
Cavinder took to social media on Sunday evening ahead of Sunday Night Football clash to show off her custom gameday fit. Of course, Cavinder is repping Ferguson and his No. 87 in a custom, baseball-inspired jersey and a matching Louis Vuitton bag.
That's how you show up in style.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys No. 87 hat to home opener
Cavinder also had to make sure to take the required photo with a candid shot of her giant engagement ring.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs, according to the social media influencer and former Miami basketball star.
In April 2025, the couple announced their engagement and Cavinder went from girlfriend to fiancée.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc