Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott NFL MVP odds, Sounds from the sideline in Week 5
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're midway through the first full week of October, and the team will be returning to the practice field later this afternoon as preparations ramp up for the NFL Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
With the Cowboys building momentum in Week 5, it will be interesting to see what roster shakeups, if any, the team decides to roll with.
MORE: Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline
Of course, getting healthy will be the team's first priority, with several starters still working their way back to the lineup, including four of the five starting offensive linemen.
While we wait to see what the week brings and how the team continues to progress throughout the next few days, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Dak Prescott rising NFL MVP odds
Dak Prescott's odds to win NFL MVP continue to rise after another standout performance, but despite closing the gap, he's still a long shot to win the award.
Prescott currently ranks second in passing yards with 1,356, while being in a tie for third with 10 passing touchdowns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sounds from the sideline in big win over Jets
The Cowboys shared the latest edition of Sounds from the Sideline from the team's dominant Week 5 win over the New York Jets, which kicked off the second month of the season on a high note.
