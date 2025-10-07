Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones received his fine from the NFL after flashing an obscene gesture during the team's win over the New York Jets.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jerry Jones has officially been fined by the NFL. After going viral for flashing the middle finger at a New York Jets fan on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager has been docked six figures.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones has been fined a whopping $250,000 for his gesture at MetLife Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Jones had discussed the "unfortunate" incident and attempted to clear things up by saying that he meant to give the fan a thumbs-up instead of flipping the bird.

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

At least he tried.

Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing his middle finger at a Buffalo Bills fan in 2009, so the fine falls in line with previous punishment from the league.

Moving forward, let's hope Jerry can keep his fingers in order and avoid any further confusion.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

