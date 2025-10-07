Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
Jerry Jones has officially been fined by the NFL. After going viral for flashing the middle finger at a New York Jets fan on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager has been docked six figures.
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones has been fined a whopping $250,000 for his gesture at MetLife Stadium.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Earlier in the day, Jones had discussed the "unfortunate" incident and attempted to clear things up by saying that he meant to give the fan a thumbs-up instead of flipping the bird.
“That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
At least he tried.
MORE: Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline
Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing his middle finger at a Buffalo Bills fan in 2009, so the fine falls in line with previous punishment from the league.
Moving forward, let's hope Jerry can keep his fingers in order and avoid any further confusion.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie