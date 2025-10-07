Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline
The Dallas Cowboys have gained some momentum following a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the 2025-26 NFL season, but there is still some room for improvement.
When speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed potential moves ahead of this season's trade deadline.
The deadline, which falls on November 4, is less than a month away, and Jones says the team could make some moves to bolster the roster.
“I think we’re continually looking… and yes, we’ll look to improve our team if we get the opportunity to," Jones said during his appearance.
With some extra draft capital following the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys do have the ability to swing a trade if they remain in contention.
During the offseason, Dallas was uncharacteristically aggressive with a trade for George Pickens and signing outside free agent Javonte Williams. Through five weeks, both of those moves have paid off in a big way.
While there's no guarantee that the Cowboys will make a move, it wouldn't hurt to add another pass rusher or search for some help in the secondary.
Let's see if Jones will make the move.
