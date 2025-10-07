Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is leaving the door open for the team to improve its roster ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have gained some momentum following a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the 2025-26 NFL season, but there is still some room for improvement.

When speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed potential moves ahead of this season's trade deadline.

The deadline, which falls on November 4, is less than a month away, and Jones says the team could make some moves to bolster the roster.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

“I think we’re continually looking… and yes, we’ll look to improve our team if we get the opportunity to," Jones said during his appearance.

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With some extra draft capital following the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys do have the ability to swing a trade if they remain in contention.

During the offseason, Dallas was uncharacteristically aggressive with a trade for George Pickens and signing outside free agent Javonte Williams. Through five weeks, both of those moves have paid off in a big way.

MORE: Jerry Jones offers questionable explanation for middle finger slip up

While there's no guarantee that the Cowboys will make a move, it wouldn't hurt to add another pass rusher or search for some help in the secondary.

Let's see if Jones will make the move.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5

Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News