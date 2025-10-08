Cowboys Country

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

Here are the three keys to victory for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have moved on since their Week 5 victory over the New York Jets. Now, it's time to shift all the focus to the Carolina Panthers.

This is a perfect chance for the Cowboys to grab back-to-back victories. On paper, the Cowboys should take care of business this weekend.

But how will they go about earning that victory? Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 6.

Pound The Rock

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has proven to be the bell cow for the Cowboys' run game. The Panthers are allowing just over 100 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys should give the rock to Williams and let him do his thing in Week 6.

Another Unproven QB

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young sets up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young sets up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had their way with Justin Fields in Week 5 and should be able to do the same with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young this week. Send the pressure on the young quarterback, which will hopefully force him into mistakes.

Business As Usual

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Last week, I said the Cowboys shouldn't play with their food when it comes to the Jets. The message is still the same this week.

The Cowboys should win this game. However, if you let the Panthers hang around, it could be a long week in Dallas. This is a business trip, and the Cowboys have to treat it as such.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

