3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys have moved on since their Week 5 victory over the New York Jets. Now, it's time to shift all the focus to the Carolina Panthers.
This is a perfect chance for the Cowboys to grab back-to-back victories. On paper, the Cowboys should take care of business this weekend.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add second-year safety back to practice squad
But how will they go about earning that victory? Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 6.
Pound The Rock
Javonte Williams has proven to be the bell cow for the Cowboys' run game. The Panthers are allowing just over 100 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys should give the rock to Williams and let him do his thing in Week 6.
Another Unproven QB
The Cowboys had their way with Justin Fields in Week 5 and should be able to do the same with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young this week. Send the pressure on the young quarterback, which will hopefully force him into mistakes.
Business As Usual
Last week, I said the Cowboys shouldn't play with their food when it comes to the Jets. The message is still the same this week.
MORE: Cowboys legend reunites with former star in hospital after blood clot surgery
The Cowboys should win this game. However, if you let the Panthers hang around, it could be a long week in Dallas. This is a business trip, and the Cowboys have to treat it as such.
