NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed win in their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. It wasn't just a win, but rather a domination.
After not having a win since Week 2, it was nice to see the team full of confidence this past week. That confidence was noticed by everyone around the league.
Did the Cowboys make a major jump after their second win of the season? Here is the NFL Power Rankings Roundup heading into Week 6.
For The Win - 18th
For The Win has the Cowboys as the 18th-best team in the league heading into Week 6. Last week, they had the Cowboys at 23rd.
Sporting News - 19th
Sporting News has the Cowboys as the 19th-best team in the league after having them ranked 23rd before the start of Week 5.
"The Cowboys' offense is trusting Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams with ideal play-calling from Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas' defense is playing inspired knowing much of the pressure to be dominant is off. They got a key win to move to .500, routing the Jets," writes Vinnie Iyer.
Sports Illustrated - 20th
Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey compiled a power ranking based on the Super Bowl odds for each team. The Cowboys are 20th this week, moving them up one spot from last week.
