NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys make some moves up the ladder in the NFL Power Rankings Roundup after dominant Week 5 win.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys fans at MetLife Stadium, scream for their favorite players as they exit the field after the game.
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed win in their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. It wasn't just a win, but rather a domination.

After not having a win since Week 2, it was nice to see the team full of confidence this past week. That confidence was noticed by everyone around the league.

Did the Cowboys make a major jump after their second win of the season? Here is the NFL Power Rankings Roundup heading into Week 6.

For The Win - 18th

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
For The Win has the Cowboys as the 18th-best team in the league heading into Week 6. Last week, they had the Cowboys at 23rd.

Sporting News - 19th

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston reacts after a sack against the New York Jets.
Sporting News has the Cowboys as the 19th-best team in the league after having them ranked 23rd before the start of Week 5.

"The Cowboys' offense is trusting Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams with ideal play-calling from Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas' defense is playing inspired knowing much of the pressure to be dominant is off. They got a key win to move to .500, routing the Jets," writes Vinnie Iyer.

Sports Illustrated - 20th

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.
Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey compiled a power ranking based on the Super Bowl odds for each team. The Cowboys are 20th this week, moving them up one spot from last week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Tyler Reed
