Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?
The Dallas Cowboys have both the worst pass defense and total defense in the NFL by a significant margin, and they desperately need some help to solve those issues.
Whether it is in the pass rush, the linebacker group, or perhaps most importantly, the secondary, Dallas is in need of an upgrade or two sooner rather than later.
As it stands, Dallas is hoping to get back linebacker DeMarvion Overshown soon, which would be a huge addition to their defense in multiple ways, but even if 'Agent Zero' comes back sooner than later, the pass defense is still a work in progress.
Fortunately, a familiar face has now become available for them to scoop up in the open market, and they should absolutely consider the option
MORE: Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline
According to a report from Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, Carolina has released former Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu from their practice squad, alongside offensive lineman Aiden Williams.
Mukuamu was picked by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and stayed with the team through the 2024 seasons, even signing a one year deal to return in 2025. However, he was released in August as a surprising part of the team's final 58-man roster cuts.
MORE: Jerry Jones leaves door open for Cowboys trades before NFL deadline
During his time with Dallas, Mukuamu played in 50 total games, including 15 games in 2022, 14 games in 2023, and all 17 games in 2024. In that time, he amassed 42 total tackles two qb hits, four pass breakups and three interceptions.
Given the Cowboys loss of Malik Hooker to injury, as well as their issues in pass defense overall, it would be prudent to at least consider bringing back a player who has had success at the position, especially considering the fact that the cost would be minimal to do so.
It remains to be seen whether or not Dallas will do that, but at least on the face of it, it seems like a deal the Cowboys would historically have comfortability to do.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie