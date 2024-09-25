Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott skips media availability on Tuesday but don't panic

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott did not speak with the media on Tuesday for the first time in as long as team reporters can remember, but don't panic.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys are making a quick turnaround from a second consecutive disappointing loss at home to face the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas has plenty of questions to answer on the field, but players were also fielding questions from the media ahead of the Week 4 showdown.

One of the players who did not meet with the media on Tuesday afternoon, however, was star quarterback Dak Prescott.

ESPN's Todd Archer shared the news of Prescott not speaking with the media but made it clear there is no reason for Cowboys Nation to sound the alarms.

"Don't think he's upset about anything. Don't think he's mad," Archer wrote on X. "Short week, quick turnaround, less time to get body right."

While there is seemingly no cause for concern, Archer did not that it was unusual for Prescott not to speak to the media.

Jon Machota of The Athletic added he "can’t remember the last time he hasn’t."

Following the loss to the Ravens, Prescott called out the team's lack of "professionalism" in its preparations and cited poor practices. Perhaps this is a sign that he is locked in and focused on the upcoming primetime showdown.

Prescott enters Week 4 with a league-high 851 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

