CeeDee Lamb apologies for sideline outburst & behavior, vows to be better

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was called out after a sideline outburst and poor body language during the team's Week 3 loss, but he is taking full accountability.

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first half at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came under fire during the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Lamb appeared checked out on the sideline during the game after losing a fumble in the redzone early during the team's slow start.

Lamb was seen having an animated conversation with Dak Prescott on the sideline, and was consistently showing poor body language with his hands on his head and slumped shoulders on the bench.

The body language was noticeable and even called out by Tom Brady on the FOX Sports broadcast.

During media availability on Tuesday, Lamb was asked about his behavior during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens and he took full accountability for how he responded to the adversity.

Lamb vowed to be better for the Cowboys moving forward.

"I know that’s not the player I am. I know that’s not the teammate I am," Lamb told the media, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that. I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

He added, "Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part honestly, and nor did my body language nor attitude, approaching the situation help the situation or the outcome of the game."

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboy
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lamb finished the Week 3 loss with four catches for 67 yards on seven targets.

This season, he is off to a slow start with just 13 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown through the first three weeks.

You have to be better after inking a blockbuster four-year, $136 million extension before the season after skipping all of the offseason workouts and holding out through training camp.

He will be looking to bounce back with the Cowboys in primetime when the team kicks off Week 4 against the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

