Dak Prescott blames weak preparation for massive early stumble to Ravens
The worst Mondays for Dallas Cowboys fans are after a deflating loss. Today is one of those days, as the Cowboys dropped their second straight with a 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Nothing seemed to go right until the fourth quarter, but there just wasn't enough time for the team to make the epic comeback.
Another thing fans and the media love to do is point fingers. However, you may not have enough fingers to point at who is to blame for the Cowboys' loss.
MORE: Dak Prescott has message for unhappy Cowboys fans after latest loss
On Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott didn't hold back his feelings about why the team had such a sluggish start to the season.
Prescott mentioned a bad practice earlier in the week by himself but also felt the team didn't carry itself the way it should for the Ravens game.
"By knowing where you're supposed to be. Knowing your reads, knowing where you're supposed to line up, knowing your routes - adjustments versus certain coverages," Prescott said, per DallasCowboys.com. "Every part of what being a professional is it's doing your job and being prepared for every part of the job.
"So time away from the building to being in the building, just being a pro and understanding that you can only get so many practice reps, but you can watch the film, you can do all these other things that'll help make up for it," he added.
"And we just got to be more focused. And that's what, to me on offense, we haven't been as focused as we should be. We've had a few mental errors that were crucial. And to me it just goes into being professional and understanding what you got to do."
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's PFF grade proves Week 3 performance was a nightmare
Unfortunately, the team will not have a full week to prepare for their next game.
The Cowboys will kick off Week 4 with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants. A loss on Thursday could send Cowboys Nation into a tailspin.
