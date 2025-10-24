Dak Prescott speaks on development since last time he played Broncos
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is going into the team's Week 8 showdown against the Denver Broncos having never beaten that team in his NFL career.
Prescott is 0-2 in games against Denver, with his last game against Denver coming in his second pro season. In that game, Prescott completed 30 of 50 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in a 42-17 loss.
This time around, Prescott is hoping that things will be much different.
MORE: Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Prescott discussed about his development as a quarterback since the last time he and the Cowboys faced the Broncos, and he knows how much better he has become.
"Every which way, honestly," Prescott said about how he has improved since his last meeting with Denver, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Every which way. I think that was my second season. I hadn't even had personalized training yet. I came in as a rookie and played so well, I was telling my coaches -- no knock to any of my (former) coaches -- but I almost didn't get coached in the details of the position because I started off so hot, 'Don't mess with him, don't ruin it.'
"Year 2 was tough, and that's probably why it ws a down year for me. I'm a guy who wants to get pushed, who wants to get coached hard. Didn't have a lot of growth from Year 1 to Year 2, which is also on myself having the whole offseason. I can't even begin. Every part of my game has evolved and changed and gotten better since that."
MORE: Stephen Jones drops major hint on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
This season, Prescott is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign, and the team has been dependent on him to play at a high level to make up for a putrid defense.
We will find out in a matter of days whether Prescott can keep it rolling and get his first win over the Broncos in his career when the two teams kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26, on CBS.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie