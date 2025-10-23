Cowboys Country

Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report

The latest Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos was released on Thursday, with only one change: a starting offensive lineman was limited in practice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp in Oxnard, California
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp in Oxnard, California / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the team's Week 8 showdown with the Denver Broncos at Mile High as the NFL season wraps up its second month this weekend.

On Thursday, the team shared its latest practice report for Sunday's game with only one change.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton appeared on the practice report after participating in practice on Wednesday. Guyton was listed as limited with a glute issue.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas' offensive line has been plagued by injuries all season, so they have experience reshuffling the deck. It doesn't appear that Guyton's glute issue is serious, so hopefully he gets the green light and can suit up on Sunday.

If not, the Cowboys have backups with plenty of experience.

A full look at the latest Week 8 injury report can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 injury report - Thursday

All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson did not participate in practice for the second straight day.

Second-year cornerback Caelen Carson and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, both of whom began the season on the injured reserve list, were again full participants in practice after being activated and added to the 53-man roster.

As long as there are no setbacks, Carson and Mingo will make their season debuts on Sunday against the Broncos, while the team will have to hope for positive developments regarding Diggs and Wilson in the coming days to see if they can suit up.

Denver Broncos Week 8 injury report

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (celebrates a play against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (celebrates a play against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' injury report listed just two players, outside linebacker Jonah Elliss and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, but they were full participants in practice.

Elliss has not played since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5. Before his injury, the second-year outside linebacker recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble.

McGlinchey, meanwhile, has been dealing with foot and ankle injuries, but was a full participant for the second straight day.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

